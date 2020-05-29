Chess, Jeopardy, Stocks: HSBC uses IBM’s Watson as a stock picker 

Share IBM made headlines for beating Garry Kasparov at chess in 1997, and Ken Jennings at Jeopardy in 2011. Now, HSBC is turning IBM’s Watson into a stock picker. “Some of [our clients] might not be overly familiar with artificial intelligence or machine learning technology. It might be the first time they have encountered it, …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.