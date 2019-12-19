Citi’s Rebecca Wooters to deliver fireside chat at Bank Innovation Ignite

Rebecca Wooters, chief customer experience officer at Citibank, will deliver the fireside chat at Bank Innovation Ignite 2020 this coming March.

The event will take place from March 2 to 3 at the Grand Hyatt Seattle.

Wooters has worked with Citi for more than 11 years and has also served as head of customer communications and marketing delivery director at Citi. She held multiple senior roles at Experian Decision Analytics and at MBNA, which was later acquired by Bank of America.

At Ignite, she will be discussing insights and perspectives on key customer experience trends from Citi’s perspective, developments in customer experience technology and new use cases.

During her time at Citi, Wooters has led customer experience journey mapping efforts.

“Being able to unpack these journeys and map them and redesign them in a way that includes our partners in operations, our vendors, our risk policies — these are all things that are important when it comes to breaking that journey apart,” she said in an interview. “I truly believe that this is the right approach.”

