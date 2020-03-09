Truist’s Meyer to give fireside chat at Banking Automation Summit 

Truist’s Kenneth Meyer, chief information officer of digital channels and innovation, will deliver the fireside chat at the Banking Automation Summit on June 1-2 in Miami. He will share insights and perspectives on trends in banking automation in a dynamic one-on-one discussion.

Meyer has been the CIO at Truist since December 2019. He previously held several senior positions at the former SunTrust, including chief technology officer of consumer banking, chief technology offiers of enterprise solutions and senior vice president of wholesale operations administration. Before his time at SunTrust, Meyer was the senior manager at Accenture for nine years.

See also: Stevens of Fifth Third to give fireside chat at Bank Innovation Ignite

Truist, formed by a merger of SunTrust and BB&T, has been described by CNN as “the biggest bank you’ve never heard of.” As of late 2019, the Truist had more than $460 billion in assets and more than $300 billion in deposits. It is currently one of the country’s largest commercial lenders.

The Banking Automation Summit, which takes place from June 1-2 in Miami, is a unique opportunity to share insights, trends, strategies and best practices on back-office automation in financial services with the industry’s leading practitioners. Register here.