Vanguard taps blockchain fintech for FX

Share Vanguard and blockchain provider Symbiont are one step closer to integrating blockchain technology into foreign-exchange (FX) forwards processes across a network of a dozen banks, brokerages and asset managers. After two years of collaborating on a blockchain application to digitize and automate the FX forwards and contract process, the two companies are slated to …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.