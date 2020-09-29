Affirm’s loan appetite grows after COVID pullback

Share Point-of-sale lender Affirm is gradually expanding its credit to focus on repeat customers and certain merchant categories, after initially reeling in its loan appetite at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Strategy and Risk Officer Sandeep Bhandari said during the LendIt Fintech USA 2020 conference today. Affirm took “very quick, decisive action” in …Read More

