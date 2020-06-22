Ally, BlueVine, Citizens Bank of Edmond join BI Build speaker faculty

Share

Top executives from Ally Financial, BlueVine and Citizens Bank of Edmond are slated to speak at Bank Innovation Build, the digital event that takes place Sep. 9-10.

Taking the virtual stage will be Sathish Muthukrishnan, chief information, data and digital officer at Ally Financial; Herman Man, BlueVine’s chief product officer; and Josh Pape, chief banking officer at Citizens Bank of Edmond. They will discuss case studies on getting the digital transformation back on track in a live panel session on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. EST.

Each tech heavyweight brings a unique perspective backed by decades of industry experience. Sathish, who leads up Ally’s tech, data and digital teams with a focus on cybersecurity and infrastructure, previously held leadership roles at American Express and Honeywell Aerospace. Pape oversees commercial, SMB, retail, mortgage and community engagement lines of business at the Edmond, Okla.-based bank, and brings his career of finance experience spanning community banks to Bank of America. Meanwhile, BlueVine’s Man, responsible for product vision, strategy, design and execution, spent two decades building software at technology startups in the Silicon Valley before joining the SMB lender.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn prompted many financial institutions to rework their roadmaps. As priorities shifted, the industry saw product development accelerate in some cases, and become sidelined in others. As consumer behaviors continue to evolve amid the pandemic, it is crucial for innovation teams to stay agile to bring new ideas and ways of banking to life.

Bank Innovation Build, now in its second year, is designed for innovation teams within financial services and executives overseeing financial technologies and product experiences.

Bank Innovation Build speakers include executives from Royal Bank of Canada, KeyBank, HSBC, City National Bank and more. Sessions highlight open banking and best practices in risk management, changes in banking innovation operations, and a fireside chat featuring Citibank’s chief innovation officer, Vanessa Colella.