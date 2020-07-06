Ally’s Muthukrishnan, chief information, data and digital officer, to speak at Bank Innovation Build

Share

Sathish Muthukrishnan, chief information, data and digital officer at Ally Financial, will speak at Bank Innovation Build, which will be presented in a fully digital format from Sep. 9-10.

Muthukrishnan will take part in a panel titled, “Case studies on getting digital transformation back on track.”

“Now more than ever, digital transformation is mission critical for organizations of all sizes and in all industries,” Muthukrishnan said. “I am excited to join Bank Innovation Build to discuss our digital transformation journey at Ally, and our commitment to continuous innovation.”

Muthukrishnan brings deep technology experience in multiple industries. He spent seven years as a software solutions architect with United Airlines, after which he spent more than 10 years with American Express. While at Amex, he led the financial service giant’s digital capabilities for its business lines around the world. Before joining Ally in January, he spent two years at Honeywell Aerospace as the chief digital and information officer.

Detroit-based Ally Financial has $182.5 billion in assets. Ally has already had a busy year, as the bank rolled out automated savings in February and moved into home improvement financing in June. Last year, Ally acquired Health Credit Services and gained the company’s lending technology.

Bank Innovation Build speakers come from Citi, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, KeyBank, Brex, BlueVine and more.

Bank Innovation Build, which will take place Sep. 9-10 as a virtual experience, is a must-attend industry event for professionals overseeing financial technologies, product experiences and services. Other agenda items include changes in banking innovation operations and focus in the age of COVID-19, executing new investments and quantifying innovation ROI, and principles of design thinking implementation. This is an exclusive event for executives eager to learn about the latest innovations. Register here.