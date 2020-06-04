Banks prep for PPP forgiveness as fintechs brace for changing regs

Share Community banks led the charge through the origination process of the Paycheck Protection Program, answering the call of many small businesses shut out from larger financial institutions. According to Small Business Administration data, lenders with less than $50 billion in assets processed 64% of the $510 billion PPP loans approved through May 30. As …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.