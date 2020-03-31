Search

Challenger bank HMBradley sees opportunity in pandemic

Bianca Chan

Challenger bank HMBradley launched this week in the face of global uncertainty, with the backing of PayPal founder Max Levchin, and already has about 25,000 waitlisted sign-ups, according to CEO Zach Bruhnke. “We are certainly in a place where almost undoubtedly people are going to lose their jobs,” Bruhnke told Bank Innovation. “It’s never a …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Banking Automation Summit

Customer Experience

Coronavirus

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020