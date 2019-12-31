Digital lending gold rush to continue through 2023, research suggests

Digital lenders will continue to pursue product diversification strategies as companies expand market share in the coming years, research from S&P Global Market Intelligence concluded. “Digital lenders are keen to innovate their product offerings to cater more specifically to different customer segments,” S&P noted in its 2019 U.S. Digital Lending Market Report. “Term loans and …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.