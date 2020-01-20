Eagle Home Mortgage, Blend launch mobile app for loan officers

Eagle Home Mortgage is moving its loan application process to a mobile format through a new tool from underwriting company Blend. The app, Blend Loan Officer, was launched this month. It allows Eagle loan officers to work with customers, guiding them through loan applications on smartphones. Eagle Home Mortgage is the financial services arm of …Read More

