Search

Farm Bureau Bank jumpstarts SMB lending with PPP and manual processes

Bianca Chan

As many banks chase automated solutions to process and service Payment Protection Program loans for existing small to medium sized business customers exclusively, Farm Bureau Bank is taking a different approach. The Sparks, Nev.-based bank is leveraging the program to reach new customers and jumpstart its SMB lending business — and is doing so with …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Customer Experience

Coronavirus

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020