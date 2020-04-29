Search

Great Southern Bank streamlines loan ops with nCino 

Rick Morgan

Pixabay

Great Southern Bank is using lending technology from the cloud banking vendor nCino to increase efficiency for commercial and retail loan officers.  “We had a [loan origination system] that really handled everything from application through underwriting and approval,” said Ryan Storey, director of loan operations at the bank, during a webinar with nCino today. “But …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Customer Experience

Coronavirus

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020