Herman Man, BlueVine chief product officer, to speak at Bank Innovation Ignite 

Herman Man, chief product officer at the small business lending company BlueVine, will speak on a panel at Bank Innovation Ignite on March 2-3, in Seattle.

Man will speak on a panel entitled “How to make SME banking innovation work,” diving into underwriting, payments and bridging the disconnect between small business products and adoption.

“Bank Innovation Ignite is bringing together some of the industry’s greatest minds,” Man said. “I’m particularly interested in discussing more on how fintech will continue to evolve from single-solution players to end-to-end platforms. In order to do that, I believe fintech will be more portable yet integrated across the landscape. With major players in attendance, I anticipate some interesting takeaways from peers on how the industry will meet customers where they are in their business lifecycle.”

Joining Man will be speakers from Citibank, Fifth Third Bank, Mastercard, Brex, Wells Fargo and LendUp.

Man spent more than 13 years at Microsoft, including almost four years as the principal engineering manager for the company’s commerce division. Prior to working at BlueVine he served as vice president of product and partnerships at Xero, an accounting software company.

BlueVine, based in Redwood City, Calif., offers lines of credit and term loans of up to $250,000. The company also offers invoice factoring credit lines of up to $5 million. According to the company, BlueVine’s digital application can be completed in five minutes. BlueVine raised $102.5 million of Series F funding in November, putting the company’s total funding since its establishment in 2013 at more than $690 million according to Crunchbase. In October, the company announced its plans to launch a checking account to customers sometime early this year.

