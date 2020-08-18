Kamala Harris pursued banks without earning industry-bashing reputation

Share Democrats on Wall Street welcomed Joe Biden’s choice of running mate Kamala Harris as a sign that party progressives who favor more aggressive bank regulation had been kept at bay. But her track record in the Senate and in state government might give the financial industry pause. Harris’s political rise was paved with a strong post-crisis stand against …Read More

