KeyBank partners with Itron for ‘smart cities’ financing   

KeyBank wants to help finance more energy-efficient cities. The bank’s equipment-financing arm is partnering with Itron, which modernizes utility grids, to help cities finance infrastructure upgrades. “Representatives from Key will work directly with account managers from Itron, as well as their end-user clients, to provide payment plan solutions,” said Amy Gross, executive vice president of …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.