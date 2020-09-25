Movers and shakers: Notable September hires in fintech and banking

Share September has proven to be a busy month in banking and fintech staffing shuffles. JPMorgan Chase made notable investments in its data and analytics efforts, and HSBC USA created a new role centered on diversity and inclusion. Meanwhile, fintechs Vise and GoCardless continue to draw top industry talent away from more established players. Here …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.