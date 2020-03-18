New Kabbage platform aims to bolster small businesses during pandemic

Small business lender Kabbage is creating a way for companies to drive revenue while social distancing through an online gift card platform launched today. The Kabbage website allows consumers to buy gift cards to support local businesses and drive revenue while quarantine measures encourage customers to stay indoors. Companies can register for free. The platform …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.