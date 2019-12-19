OnDeck CEO Noah Breslow on building a community business bank

Small business lending company OnDeck is expanding its ecosystem of products.

Through its application for a bank charter, the company wants to become a full-service digital bank for small businesses it says are overlooked by traditional banks. In this episode of Fintech Unfiltered, which is sponsored by Blend, Bank Innovation sat down with OnDeck CEO Noah Breslow to discuss the company’s plans to become a community business bank of the future.

Breslow explained that the new bank’s target customers would be “mom and pop, Main Street small businesses” with less than $5 million in revenue. In addition to OnDeck’s credit and lending products, Breslow said the company could offer checking and savings products tailored to needs of its target customers.

“A lot of fintechs, including ourselves, started out being single-product companies,” Breslow said. “A digital bank that’s exclusively focused on [small businesses] has a lot to offer the market, and we can build a lot of cool products and solutions that resonate with our customer base.”

OnDeck has delivered $12 billion to its clients since it was established in 2007. In 2014, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. OnDeck also offers a white-label service to banks through its subsidiary ODX.

