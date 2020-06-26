Payability eyes product expansion amid pandemic boom

Share Payability, a digital SMB lender, has seen its lending portfolio surge 50% since the start of the pandemic, CEO Keith Smith told Bank Innovation. The company offers an invoice factoring product that pays clients’ invoices up front in exchange for a portion of the total. “Our offerings are tailored specifically for e-commerce businesses and …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.