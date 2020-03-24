Revolut makes US debut in shaky COVID-19 economy

London-based Revolut today announced its U.S. launch after a beta test that began last summer. However, some in the industry question whether now is the best time to launch the U.S. product, given the novel coronavirus pandemic. “America, we come bearing good news in these uncertain times,” Chad West, Revolut’s head of marketing and communications …Read More

