Rick Winslow, Kabbage chief experience officer, to speak at Bank Innovation Ignite

Rick Winslow, chief experience officer at small business lending company Kabbage, will join Bank Innovation Ignite this March 2-3 in Seattle as panelist for a session entitled “The future of banking customer experience.” The discussion will dive into new products and services that can help improve customers’ digital journeys.

Winslow’s experience isn’t limited to the startup world. Prior to Kabbage, he spent more than three years at Capital One working on the bank’s digital innovation efforts. He also taught design for two years as an associate instructor at Columbia University.

See also: Citi’s Rebecca Wooters to deliver fireside chat at Bank Innovation Ignite

Joining Winslow at Ignite will be speakers from Citibank, Mastercard, Brex and City National Bank, to name a few. “I’d like to learn how we are going to reframe our perspective as an industry by putting consumers and small businesses at the center of efforts to innovate,” Winslow said about the event. “How we can make it more about them and less about us?”

Kabbage, which is based in Atlanta, pulls from banking data, accounting information and social media to speed up the loan underwriting process for small businesses. Customers can get loans of up to $250,000 with terms of six, 12 or 18 months. According to the company, qualifying for a loan takes about 10 minutes. The company said in October it has connected small businesses with $8 billion in loans to date. It also launched recent partnerships with GoDaddy and Alibaba.com to reach small businesses through online platforms.

Bank Innovation Ignite, which will take place on March 2-3 in Seattle, is a must-attend industry event for professionals overseeing financial technologies, product experiences and services. Other agenda items include brainstorming the next big fintech idea, lessons from big tech and making SME banking innovation work. This is an exclusive, invitation-only event for executives eager to learn about the latest innovations. Request your invitation.