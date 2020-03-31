SMB lender Kabbage furloughs employees 

Small business lender Kabbage is furloughing a significant number of its U.S. employees, according to a company spokesperson. The company also said it is closing its Bangalore office, while the executive team is taking a considerable pay cut. Kabbage told Bank Innovation earlier this month the company had more than 500 employees. The company didn’t …Read More

