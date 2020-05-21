Search

SME fintech lenders bullish on digital shift, partnerships

Bianca Chan

Share Legacy technology systems failed to serve SMEs during the pandemic, and especially throughout the origination process of the Paycheck Protection Program. This revelation has presented fintech lenders with a unique opportunity to fill the SME lending customer service gap left by banks — and the best way forward may be an acceleration of bank …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Customer Experience

Coronavirus

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020