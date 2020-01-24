Startups to take the stage at Bank Innovation Ignite

Bank Innovation has hand-selected 10 companies to participate in its DEMOvation Challenge at Bank Innovation Ignite, which runs from March 2-3 in Seattle. The companies focus on a variety of use cases including customer acquisition, loan underwriting technology, conversational AI, fraud prevention, and other digital capabilities. The competing companies are listed below.

Alkymi

Alkymi lets business analysts automate tasks to focus on work that matters. Using machine learning, Alkymi extracts business data from email and documents to automate and accelerate business processes, targeting massive amounts of unstructured data in financial services.

Alpharank

Alpharank provides innovative outcome measurement to banks and credit unions to enable them to meet growth targets.

Boss Insights

Boss Insights, awarded Top 25 Leaders in Lending, empowers lenders with customer arbitrage, provides 360-degree insights on businesses and accelerates loans and the borrower journey from months to minutes.

Digs

Digs is a financial platform that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership while helping lenders keep clients for life.

FinChatBot

FinChatBot develops AI-powered chatbots that enable financial institutions to customize and automate important customer interactions including sales, customer service and debt collection.

Fraud.net

Fraud.net is a collective intelligence company focused on tracking digital identities and developing fraud prevention tools.

GravityAI

GravityAI is a marketplace for algorithms designed specifically to meet the needs of enterprise companies with the goal of accelerating the procurement, adoption, and integration of data science into their products and workflow.

Griffin Technologies

Griffin Technologies provides contextual insights to connect banks to their customers in the moments that matter.

Sedicii

Sedicii has developed a technology that eliminates the transmission, storage and exposure of private user data during authentication or identity verification, which reduces identity theft, impersonation, and fraud.

tuuk

tuuk is a platform-as-a-service company that enables financial services companies to distribute high-value servicing tasks to the right customer, in the right place, at the right time.

The Bank Innovation editorial team worked with its accelerator partner, INV Fintech, to choose the participating companies. Winners receive a marketing package on Bank Innovation worth an estimated $10,000. Judging the competition is Deborah Barta, senior vice president of innovation and startup engagement at Mastercard, Ben Schack, head of U.S. digital partnerships at BMO Financial Group, Eric Byunn, partner at Centana Growth Partners, and Jesse Honigberg, senior vice president and director of innovation at Cross River Bank.

The DEMOvation will take place on March 3, the second day of Ignite. Other agenda items include panels on building the future of banking and lessons for banks from big tech. Melissa Stevens, chief digital officer at Fifth Third, and Rebecca Wooters, chief customer experience officer at Citibank, will participate in fireside chats. Other speakers come from HSBC, Associated Bank, Wells Fargo and Kabbage.

Bank Innovation Ignite, which will take place on March 2-3 in Seattle, is a must-attend industry event for professionals overseeing financial technologies, product experiences and services. Other agenda items include the future of banking customer experience, embedded finance and making SME banking innovation work. This is an exclusive, invitation-only event for executives eager to learn about the latest innovations. Request your invitation.