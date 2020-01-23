Toyota Financial’s New Zealand arm inks fintech partnership

Toyota Finance New Zealand (TFNZ) has partnered with Ephesoft, an AI-powered data capturing platform, to help streamline and automate its loan-application processes, Ephesoft’s Founder and Chief Executive Ike Kavas told Auto Finance News. Ephesoft’s platform essentially “reads” PDF documents, pulls out necessary information and verifies it against existing databases, Kavas said. “When a company is …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.