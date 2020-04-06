VC firms, startups face headwinds with SBA loans 

As small businesses race to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans from the Small Business Administration, many venture capital firms and startups are figuring out how they can participate, if at all. “We have companies that would fall into the category of benefiting from the [SBA] program,” said Karim Gillani, general partner at the Luge …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.