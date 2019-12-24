Why Arvest Bank is focusing on customers’ future credit profiles

Fayetteville, Ark.-based Arvest Bank is using underwriting tools from TransUnion to assess current customers on their suitability for financial products in the future. The bank, which has more than $19 billion in total assets, is trying to reach customers who might not currently qualify for the loans based on their traditional FICO scores. Instead, Arvest …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.