With new funding, Nova Credit to expand auto finance and mortgage businesses 

Rick Morgan

Nova Credit, a startup whose technology helps banks underwrite immigrants, is growing its auto finance and mortgage offerings.  The San Francisco-based company, which partners with such large institutions like American Express, allows institutions to pull foreign credit data to develop U.S.-equivalent scores for consumers.   “[Consumers] can access their credit history from their home country, and …Read More

