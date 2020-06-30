Euromonitor: Consumers don’t trust business to handle data

Share It seems consumers still haven’t come around to trusting business with their digital security. According to Euromonitor International’s Digital Consumer Survey 2020, which came out this week, just under 30% of consumers agree most companies handle sensitive consumer data responsibly. “With more aspects of consumers’ lives unfolding on digital platforms, security concerns have become …Read More

