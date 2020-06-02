Alibaba.com moves into SMB financing 

Share Alibaba.com is launching a financing option for American small businesses. The international business-to-business e-commerce marketplace is allowing qualified buyers to pay for orders up to 60 days after receiving the invoice. “Before today, the overwhelming majority of cross-border trade between small companies required full payment up front,” said John Caplan, president of North America …Read More

