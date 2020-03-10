Search

Amazon offers cashierless checkout to retailers, challenging startups

Suman Bhattacharyya

Image via Amazon

The rollout of Amazon’s cashierless checkout technology stack to other retailers could amount to a double-edged sword for payments startups offering similar tools, as it offers new opportunities to compete while adding pressure to their business models. Amazon this week announced the launch of its “Just Walk Out” technology toolkit for retailers, to help eliminate …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Banking Automation Summit

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020