As pandemic spending shifts, Brex keeps up with rewards  

Brex, a corporate card and financial product startup, is shifting the rewards points on its credit cards to better accommodate clients’ needs during the coronavirus pandemic. “We have a lot of real-time data in terms of customer spending,” said Michael Tannenbaum, chief financial officer at Brex. “We looked through what we saw there, and we …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.