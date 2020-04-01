B2B payments companies seek growth amid pandemic  

Despite the current economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, some business-to-business payment companies are gaining traction with clients and investors alike. “Our solution is even more relevant today than it was four weeks ago,” said Sameer Gulati, chief operating officer of the payments company Plastiq. “Some of our customers are already using Plastiq as a bridge …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.