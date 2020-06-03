Bank Innovation unveils Build as virtual event 

Share

Bank Innovation is proud to announce the Bank Innovation Build 2020 Virtual Experience, designed to provide industry professionals the insights, strategies and best practices to propel their innovation teams to success.

Produced by Bank Innovation and Royal Media, Build will take place Sept. 9 and 10 online. This premier industry event will feature virtual booths, breakout areas, on-demand and live sessions, and networking. Our goal is to drive a virtual experience that yields tangible results and takeaways.

The agenda will highlight crucial industry topics, such as iterating and experimenting efficiently, integrating compliance into design thinking, case studies on digital transformation, principles of design thinking implementation, and the role of banking in the age of COVID-19. Click here to view the full agenda. Bank Innovation Build 2020 already has confirmed speakers from TD, Associated Bank, Brex, City National Bank and more.

To learn more or to register for the upcoming event, visit the Bank Innovation Build homepage here.

Help shape our agenda for Bank Innovation Build. To submit a speaker proposal, click here. All speakers are selected after careful consideration by the Bank Innovation editorial team. Potential speakers will be contacted and confirmed directly by the editorial team, and only qualified submissions will receive a response.