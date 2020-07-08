Banking Automation Summit unveils virtual event format

Share

Bank Innovation is proud to announce the Banking Automation Summit 2020 virtual experience on Nov. 9-10, an event designed to provide industry professionals the insights, strategies and best practices to automate bank functions.

Produced by Bank Innovation and Royal Media, this premier industry event will take place online and feature virtual booths, breakout areas, startup demos, on-demand and live sessions, and networking. Our goal is to drive a virtual experience that yields tangible results and takeaways.

The BAS agenda will highlight crucial industry topics, such as best practices for project implementation, automation successes and failures, enhancing the customer journey through smart automation, and the state of banking automation in the wake of COVID-19. Click here to view the full agenda. BAS 2020 will feature speakers from BBVA, BNY Mellon, Truist, PNC and more.

The event will be powered by a leading provider of event technology that delivers exceptional online networking and AI-based matchmaking to facilitate one-on-one meetings with other industry leaders, as well as find and demo our sponsors’ technologies. The platform will provide live streams of all our content, including Q&A sessions with speakers and interactive roundtables. All sessions will be recorded, and attendees will maintain access to conference content for reference throughout the year.

