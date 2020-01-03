Banks can take cues from challengers on digital customer acquisition: Gartner

While large banks may not feel threatened by personal finance apps or digital-only challengers, they can learn from them on the digital onboarding front, a recent Gartner study observed. Gartner’s Digital IQ Index for 2019 surveyed 80 banking and financial brands, including national banks, regional banks, online banks and fintech startups. It examined 1,200 data …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.