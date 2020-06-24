BBVA USA overhauls mobile app 

Share BBVA USA today launched Mobile 9.0, its upgraded mobile app, featuring a more comprehensive and real-time view of customer transactions, called “Expanded Transaction Detail.” “We want to be 100% transparent with the customers,” said Manolo Moure, BBVA USA head of retail customer solutions. “They can really understand what’s going on with every single transaction …Read More

