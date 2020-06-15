BMO Harris expands True Name, revamps customer conversations   

Share BMO Harris has rolled out new features and employee training to accommodate the bank’s transgender and nonbinary customers. “We introduced some training around the kinds of holistic conversations to have with our customers,” said Denise Press, head of retail and small business payments at BMO Harris. “It becomes part of the natural conversation to …Read More

