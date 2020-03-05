Brex partners with TriNet to boost card rewards  

Brex, the corporate card and financial product startup, has partnered with human resources company TriNet to reach new customers through exclusive rewards. Brex aims to reach the more than 18,000 TriNet client companies through cash-back rewards on coffee, gyms and food delivery with the tie-up. “If you’re a growing company that was five people and …Read More

