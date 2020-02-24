Brex’s Arthur Levy to speak at Bank Innovation Ignite

Arthur Levy, vice president of business development at Brex, is attending Bank Innovation Ignite in Seattle, which takes place from March 2-3. He is speaking on a panel titled “How to make SME banking innovation work,” which will focus on small business products, payments and underwriting.

Levy is in charge of partnerships, channel and rewards at Brex, a corporate card startup. To date, Brex has formed key partnerships with companies like AWS, Y Combinator, First Republic Bank, NetSuite, JetBlue and BigCommerce.

“I’m extremely excited to be at Ignite and speak with other fintech executives about how they believe fintech will evolve in the next decade and continue to simultaneously partner and disrupt incumbents in the space,” Levy said. “The thought leadership at Ignite is always top-notch, and I’m excited to be a part of it.” Ignite will feature speakers from Mastercard, Citibank, BECU and City National Bank, to name a few.

In addition to corporate cards focused on startups and entrepreneurs, Brex offers a cash account called Brex Cash. The company uses cash flow, sales volume, venture capital funding and cash burn rates to underwrite customers. Since Brex’s establishment in 2017, it has raised $315 million in equity and is worth a reported $2.6 billion.

