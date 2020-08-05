 CB Insights: Fintech funding rebounds in Q2 | Bank Innovation | Bank Innovation
Search

CB Insights: Fintech funding rebounds in Q2

Image via Pixabay

Share Fintech funding rebounded in the second quarter, after suffering a dip due to the pandemic, according to “The State of Fintech Q2’20″ report by CB Insights. Funding increased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $9.3 billion from $7.9 billion in the first quarter, and the second quarter saw multiple fintech companies filing to go public, including nCino …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.

Loading More

Related Posts

 

Customer Experience

Automation

Trending Posts

inv fintech

Connect

© Copyright Royal Media - 2020