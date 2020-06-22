Checkout.com’s $150M Series B latest big bet on B2B payments 

Share Business-to-business payments companies continue to score venture capital despite the market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Checkout.com today announced a $150 million Series B that tripled the company’s value to $5.5 billion. “The way money moves into and out of businesses is changing rapidly,” said Guillaume Pousaz, CEO and founder of Checkout.com, in …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.