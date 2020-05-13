Search

Citi, Flywire move $2M to secure PPE for Boston hospitals 

Rick Morgan

Image via Pexels

A partnership between Citi Commercial Bank and payments fintech Flywire benefited Boston health care workers last month. When Harvard Business School student Sophie Bai found a supplier of personal protective equipment (PPE) in China, her professor connected her with The Boston Foundation, a nonprofit, and Flywire, which uses Citi’s payment rails to move money around …Read More

