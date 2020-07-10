Search

Click to Pay expanding to new markets in staggered approach 

Rick Morgan

Image via Pixabay

Share Mastercard, American Express, Visa and Discover are beginning preparations to expand Click to Pay online checkout, a joint venture between the institutions to create a one-click payment method for consumers. Click to Pay “is a service that provides an online checkout that is simple and secure,” said Pablo Fourez, executive vice president of e-commerce …Read More

