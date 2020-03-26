Digital dollars gain credence despite stimulus bill cut

While the proposal to distribute digital dollars was struck from the new $2.2 trillion stimulus bill designed to buoy the economy, the proposal alone could accelerate a more widespread adoption of a cryptocurrency. When Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, “brought that concept [of digital currency] up on such a prominent stage, it gave it new credence, which is going to propel this …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.