Figure VP Tony Morosini to speak at Bank Innovation Ignite

Tony Morosini, vice president of banking and payments at Figure, will attend and speak at Bank Innovation Ignite on March 2-3 in Seattle.

Morosini will share insights and perspectives on lessons banks can learn from big tech companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook during the fourth session on Monday, March 2.

Prior to his role at Figure, Morosini served as vice president at personal finance startup Sofi Money, where he built and managed SoFi‘s consumer deposit savings and checking account and developed products like personal loans, student loans and mortgages. Prior to that, he was director of product at Visa for 10 years.

“We realize that the hardest thing in the world is to get people to move off their existing bank,” Morosini previously told Fast Company.

Founded in 2018, Figure is an financial AI and blockchain startup based in the San Francisco Bay Area that has raised $1.2 billion to date, according to Crunchbase. It works with clients to find financial solutions for customer needs like home improvement, debt consolidation and retirement planning.

