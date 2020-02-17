FIS touts client growth and loyalty partnership with PayPal

The modernization of core banking tools and loyalty point redemption mechanisms are key priorities for banking technology provider FIS. In a fourth-quarter earnings call last week, the Jacksonville, Fla.-based company reported continued growth of its next-generation banking platforms, along with its new agreement with PayPal allowing consumers of client institutions that participate in FIS’ Premium …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.