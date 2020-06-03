Fiserv launches AI banking assistant

Share Fiserv, a core technology provider, has launched a conversational AI technology tool that allows customers to type or speak their inquiries to get real time answers and follow up actions. Lenders can integrate the new tool through mobile and online banking. The Virtual Banking Assistant was created by Clinc, an AI development and application …Read More

