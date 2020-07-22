Has banking lost its CX edge?

Share The financial services industry has taken a hit in the eyes of consumers, according to Sitel Group’s COVID-19: the CX Impact study. Before the pandemic, 27% of consumers rated the banking and financial services industry as the most innovative when it comes to leveraging new technology, but that number dropped to 16% during the …Read More

Start Your Free Week Trial Today!

Subscribe now to start your free trial and continue reading. Just $5 per week after.*

Keep Reading

*Option to choose between monthly and annual billing.

Already subscribed? Log in below.